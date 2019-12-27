Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Diller-Odell 65, Meridian 16
Heartland 75, Palmer 42
Adams Central Holiday Tournament(equals)
Adams Central 56, Broken Bow 32
Bennington 77, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 40
Central Valley 71, Giltner 33
Arapahoe Tournament(equals)
North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Blue Hill 51
Wauneta-Palisade 74, Arapahoe 51
Axtell Tournament(equals)
Loomis 67, Burwell 47
Minden 69, Axtell 68
Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)
Chillicothe, Mo. 61, Falls City 49
Columbus Holiday Tournament(equals)
Columbus Scotus 36, Schuyler 30
Twin River 37, Columbus Lakeview 36
Creighton Tournament(equals)
Boyd County 47, Wausa 33
Creighton 72, Bloomfield 42
David City Tournament(equals)
David City 39, Palmyra 23
Douglas County West 53, Aquinas 50
Doane Tournament(equals)
Crete 45, Savannah, Mo. 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 30
Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)
Battle Creek 64, Stuart 34
Norfolk Catholic 57, Elkhorn Valley 51
Franklin Tournament(equals)
Franklin 55, Bertrand 42
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Red Cloud 25
GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31
Sutton 73, Fullerton 36
Harvard Tournament(equals)
Harvard 63, Hampton 25
Kenesaw 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 45
Lincoln Northeast 84, Lincoln High 64
Lincoln Southwest 81, Fremont 55
Humphrey St. Francis Tournament(equals)
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Wynot 34
York 76, Crofton 44
Kearney Catholic Tournament(equals)
Fairbury 57, Holdrege 44
Kearney Catholic 51, Amherst 48
Madison Tournament(equals)
Madison 72, Emerson-Hubbard 46
Tekamah-Herman 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 40
Malcolm Tournament(equals)
Centennial 45, Malcolm 32
Oakland-Craig 54, Wilber-Clatonia 35
Metro Tournament(equals)
Pre-Play(equals)
Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59
Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 51
NE Nebraska Tournament(equals)
Auburn 73, West Point-Beemer 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Arlington 62
Wayne 74, Pender 10
Nebraksa City Tournament(equals)
Fillmore Central 52, Nebraska City 25
Ralston 52, Louisville 44
Neumann Holiday Tournament(equals)
Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 34
Lexington 78, Wahoo 64
North Bend Tournament(equals)
North Bend Central 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44
St. Paul 53, Omaha Concordia 46
Perkins County Tournament(equals)
Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Wallace 62
Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 36
Platteview Tournament(equals)
Beatrice 57, North Platte 41
Elkhorn 43, Platteview 34
Pleasonton Tournament(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 76, Cambridge 56
Randolph Tournament(equals)
Osmond 52, Plainview 34
Randolph 25, Winside 7
Runza Holiday Tournament(equals)
Cross County 57, Superior 43
Milford 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40
Sandy Creek 52, Central City 48
Wood River 48, Cozad 43
Shelby-Rising Tournament(equals)
Clarkson/Leigh 63, Arcadia-Loup City 53
Shelby/Rising City 66, Friend 23
Silver Lake Classic(equals)
Alma 66, Silver Lake 53
Shelton 47, Exeter/Milligan 36
Sportsman's Holiday Tournament(equals)
Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Syracuse 26
Freeman 52, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Stanton Tournament(equals)
O'Neill 37, Hartington-Newcastle 35
West Holt 44, Stanton 41
Summerland Tournament(equals)
CWC 47, North Central 39
Walthill 80, Summerland 61
Thayer Central Tournament(equals)
Johnson County Central 81, Thayer Central 8
Southern 80, Nebraska Christian 73
Verdigre Tournament(equals)
Niobrara/Verdigre 67, St. Edward 43
St. Mary's 61, Santee 46
Waverly Holiday Tournament(equals)
Lincoln Christian 59, Waverly 35
Norris 62, South Sioux City 41
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament(equals)
Conestoga 51, East Butler 37
Raymond Central 69, Lewiston 42
Sterling 45, Cedar Bluffs 35
Weeping Water 44, Dorchester 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Diller-Odell 62, Meridian 46
Palmer 50, Heartland 44
Adams Central Tournament(equals)
Bennington 58, Adams Central 52
Broken Bow 63, Boone Central/Newman Grove 39
Ansley-Litchfield Tournament(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 35, Heartland Lutheran 29
Central Valley 42, Giltner 38
Arapahoe Tournament(equals)
Arapahoe 52, Wauneta-Palisade 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Blue Hill 45
Axtell Tournament(equals)
Minden 44, Axtell 32
Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)
East Buchanan, Mo. 53, Falls City 31
Columbus Holiday Tournament(equals)
Columbus Scotus 70, Schuyler 11
Twin River 48, Columbus Lakeview 38
Creighton Tournament(equals)
Boyd County 49, Wausa 30
Creighton 63, Bloomfield 43
David City Tournament(equals)
Aquinas 47, Douglas County West 26
David City 39, Palmyra 23
Doane Tournament(equals)
Crete 51, Savannah, Mo. 26
Grand Island Northwest 50, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38
Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)
Battle Creek 56, Stuart 22
Norfolk Catholic 69, Elkhorn Valley 39
Franklin Tournament(equals)
Bertrand 43, Franklin 40
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Red Cloud 11
GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)
Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Gothenburg 33
Sutton 46, Fullerton 32
Harvard Tournament(equals)
Hampton 60, Harvard 27
Wilcox-Hildreth 55, Kenesaw 45
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Lincoln North Star 57, Grand Island 24
Lincoln Southwest 42, Kearney 29
Norfolk 63, Lincoln Southeast 36
Humphrey St. Francis Tournament(equals)
Crofton 64, York 43
Humphrey St. Francis 66, Wynot 50
Kearney Catholic Tournament(equals)
Fairbury 51, Holdrege 27
Kearney Catholic 65, Amherst 26
Madison Tournament(equals)
Madison 47, Emerson-Hubbard 21
Tekamah-Herman 41, Elgin Public/Pope John 21
Malcolm Tournament(equals)
Centennial 45, Malcolm 32
Oakland-Craig 61, Wilber-Clatonia 12
Metro Tournament(equals)
Pre-Play(equals)
Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 17
Omaha North 65, Omaha Bryan 32
NE Nebraska Shootout(equals)
Arlington 39, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40
Pender 64, Wayne 59
West Point-Beemer 50, Auburn 38
Nebraska City Tournament(equals)
Fillmore Central 69, Nebraska City 62, OT
Louisville 50, Ralston 28
Neumann Tournament(equals)
Seward 47, Bishop Neumann 28
Wahoo 54, Lexington 33
North Bend Tournament(equals)
North Bend Central 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38
St. Paul 52, Omaha Concordia 38
Perkins County Tournament(equals)
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 26
Perkins County 49, Creek Valley 41
Platteview Tournament(equals)
Beatrice 53, Platteview 42
North Platte 51, Elkhorn 47
Pleasanton Tournament(equals)
Anselmo-Merna 48, Cambridge 41
Pleasanton 86, Ravenna 46
Randolph Tournament(equals)
Osmond 52, Plainview 34
Winside 48, Randolph 38
Runza Holiday Tournament(equals)
Central City 50, Sandy Creek 27
Milford 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47
Superior 64, Cross County 39
Wood River 32, Cozad 22
Shelby-Rising Tournament(equals)
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Shelby/Rising City 32, Friend 13
Silver Lake Classic(equals)
Exeter/Milligan 50, Shelton 35
Silver Lake 64, Alma 58
Sportsman's Holiday Tournament(equals)
Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Syracuse 31
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Freeman 47
Stanton Tournament(equals)
O'Neill 71, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Stanton 36, West Holt 29
Summerland Tournament(equals)
CWC 51, North Central 43
Summerland 77, Walthill 12
Thayer Central Tournament(equals)
Johnson County Central 51, Thayer Central 43
Southern 40, Nebraska Christian 26
Verdigre Tournament(equals)
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, St. Edward 27
Santee 57, St. Mary's 54
Waverly Tournament(equals)
Lincoln Christian 65, Waverly 43
South Sioux City 67, Norris 55
Weeping Water Tournament(equals)
Dorchester 49, Conestoga 45
Raymond Central 64, Cedar Bluffs 20
Sterling 53, East Butler 31
Weeping Water 62, Lewiston 17