BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Diller-Odell 65, Meridian 16

Heartland 75, Palmer 42

Adams Central Holiday Tournament(equals)

Adams Central 56, Broken Bow 32

Bennington 77, Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament(equals)

Ansley-Litchfield 65, Heartland Lutheran 40

Central Valley 71, Giltner 33

Arapahoe Tournament(equals)

North Platte St. Patrick's 74, Blue Hill 51

Wauneta-Palisade 74, Arapahoe 51

Axtell Tournament(equals)

Loomis 67, Burwell 47

Minden 69, Axtell 68

Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)

Chillicothe, Mo. 61, Falls City 49

Columbus Holiday Tournament(equals)

Columbus Scotus 36, Schuyler 30

Twin River 37, Columbus Lakeview 36

Creighton Tournament(equals)

Boyd County 47, Wausa 33

Creighton 72, Bloomfield 42

David City Tournament(equals)

David City 39, Palmyra 23

Douglas County West 53, Aquinas 50

Doane Tournament(equals)

Crete 45, Savannah, Mo. 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 30

Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)

Battle Creek 64, Stuart 34

Norfolk Catholic 57, Elkhorn Valley 51

Franklin Tournament(equals)

Franklin 55, Bertrand 42

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Red Cloud 25

GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)

Grand Island Central Catholic 75, Gothenburg 31

Sutton 73, Fullerton 36

Harvard Tournament(equals)

Harvard 63, Hampton 25

Kenesaw 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 45

Lincoln Northeast 84, Lincoln High 64

Lincoln Southwest 81, Fremont 55

Humphrey St. Francis Tournament(equals)

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Wynot 34

York 76, Crofton 44

Kearney Catholic Tournament(equals)

Fairbury 57, Holdrege 44

Kearney Catholic 51, Amherst 48

Madison Tournament(equals)

Madison 72, Emerson-Hubbard 46

Tekamah-Herman 63, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Malcolm Tournament(equals)

Centennial 45, Malcolm 32

Oakland-Craig 54, Wilber-Clatonia 35

Metro Tournament(equals)

Pre-Play(equals)

Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59

Elkhorn South 67, Omaha Bryan 51

NE Nebraska Tournament(equals)

Auburn 73, West Point-Beemer 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Arlington 62

Wayne 74, Pender 10

Nebraksa City Tournament(equals)

Fillmore Central 52, Nebraska City 25

Ralston 52, Louisville 44

Neumann Holiday Tournament(equals)

Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 34

Lexington 78, Wahoo 64

North Bend Tournament(equals)

North Bend Central 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44

St. Paul 53, Omaha Concordia 46

Perkins County Tournament(equals)

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Wallace 62

Perkins County 63, Creek Valley 36

Platteview Tournament(equals)

Beatrice 57, North Platte 41

Elkhorn 43, Platteview 34

Pleasonton Tournament(equals)

Anselmo-Merna 76, Cambridge 56

Randolph Tournament(equals)

Osmond 52, Plainview 34

Randolph 25, Winside 7

Runza Holiday Tournament(equals)

Cross County 57, Superior 43

Milford 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40

Sandy Creek 52, Central City 48

Wood River 48, Cozad 43

Shelby-Rising Tournament(equals)

Clarkson/Leigh 63, Arcadia-Loup City 53

Shelby/Rising City 66, Friend 23

Silver Lake Classic(equals)

Alma 66, Silver Lake 53

Shelton 47, Exeter/Milligan 36

Sportsman's Holiday Tournament(equals)

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Syracuse 26

Freeman 52, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Stanton Tournament(equals)

O'Neill 37, Hartington-Newcastle 35

West Holt 44, Stanton 41

Summerland Tournament(equals)

CWC 47, North Central 39

Walthill 80, Summerland 61

Thayer Central Tournament(equals)

Johnson County Central 81, Thayer Central 8

Southern 80, Nebraska Christian 73

Verdigre Tournament(equals)

Niobrara/Verdigre 67, St. Edward 43

St. Mary's 61, Santee 46

Waverly Holiday Tournament(equals)

Lincoln Christian 59, Waverly 35

Norris 62, South Sioux City 41

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament(equals)

Conestoga 51, East Butler 37

Raymond Central 69, Lewiston 42

Sterling 45, Cedar Bluffs 35

Weeping Water 44, Dorchester 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Diller-Odell 62, Meridian 46

Palmer 50, Heartland 44

Adams Central Tournament(equals)

Bennington 58, Adams Central 52

Broken Bow 63, Boone Central/Newman Grove 39

Ansley-Litchfield Tournament(equals)

Ansley-Litchfield 35, Heartland Lutheran 29

Central Valley 42, Giltner 38

Arapahoe Tournament(equals)

Arapahoe 52, Wauneta-Palisade 38

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Blue Hill 45

Axtell Tournament(equals)

Minden 44, Axtell 32

Bishop LeBlond Tournament(equals)

East Buchanan, Mo. 53, Falls City 31

Columbus Holiday Tournament(equals)

Columbus Scotus 70, Schuyler 11

Twin River 48, Columbus Lakeview 38

Creighton Tournament(equals)

Boyd County 49, Wausa 30

Creighton 63, Bloomfield 43

David City Tournament(equals)

Aquinas 47, Douglas County West 26

David City 39, Palmyra 23

Doane Tournament(equals)

Crete 51, Savannah, Mo. 26

Grand Island Northwest 50, Omaha Skutt Catholic 38

Elkhorn Valley Tournament(equals)

Battle Creek 56, Stuart 22

Norfolk Catholic 69, Elkhorn Valley 39

Franklin Tournament(equals)

Bertrand 43, Franklin 40

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Red Cloud 11

GICC Holiday Tournament(equals)

Grand Island Central Catholic 62, Gothenburg 33

Sutton 46, Fullerton 32

Harvard Tournament(equals)

Hampton 60, Harvard 27

Wilcox-Hildreth 55, Kenesaw 45

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Lincoln North Star 57, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 42, Kearney 29

Norfolk 63, Lincoln Southeast 36

Humphrey St. Francis Tournament(equals)

Crofton 64, York 43

Humphrey St. Francis 66, Wynot 50

Kearney Catholic Tournament(equals)

Fairbury 51, Holdrege 27

Kearney Catholic 65, Amherst 26

Madison Tournament(equals)

Madison 47, Emerson-Hubbard 21

Tekamah-Herman 41, Elgin Public/Pope John 21

Malcolm Tournament(equals)

Centennial 45, Malcolm 32

Oakland-Craig 61, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Metro Tournament(equals)

Pre-Play(equals)

Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 17

Omaha North 65, Omaha Bryan 32

NE Nebraska Shootout(equals)

Arlington 39, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 62, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40

Pender 64, Wayne 59

West Point-Beemer 50, Auburn 38

Nebraska City Tournament(equals)

Fillmore Central 69, Nebraska City 62, OT

Louisville 50, Ralston 28

Neumann Tournament(equals)

Seward 47, Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 54, Lexington 33

North Bend Tournament(equals)

North Bend Central 60, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38

St. Paul 52, Omaha Concordia 38

Perkins County Tournament(equals)

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Wallace 26

Perkins County 49, Creek Valley 41

Platteview Tournament(equals)

Beatrice 53, Platteview 42

North Platte 51, Elkhorn 47

Pleasanton Tournament(equals)

Anselmo-Merna 48, Cambridge 41

Pleasanton 86, Ravenna 46

Randolph Tournament(equals)

Osmond 52, Plainview 34

Winside 48, Randolph 38

Runza Holiday Tournament(equals)

Central City 50, Sandy Creek 27

Milford 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47

Superior 64, Cross County 39

Wood River 32, Cozad 22

Shelby-Rising Tournament(equals)

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Shelby/Rising City 32, Friend 13

Silver Lake Classic(equals)

Exeter/Milligan 50, Shelton 35

Silver Lake 64, Alma 58

Sportsman's Holiday Tournament(equals)

Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Syracuse 31

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Freeman 47

Stanton Tournament(equals)

O'Neill 71, Hartington-Newcastle 53

Stanton 36, West Holt 29

Summerland Tournament(equals)

CWC 51, North Central 43

Summerland 77, Walthill 12

Thayer Central Tournament(equals)

Johnson County Central 51, Thayer Central 43

Southern 40, Nebraska Christian 26

Verdigre Tournament(equals)

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, St. Edward 27

Santee 57, St. Mary's 54

Waverly Tournament(equals)

Lincoln Christian 65, Waverly 43

South Sioux City 67, Norris 55

Weeping Water Tournament(equals)

Dorchester 49, Conestoga 45

Raymond Central 64, Cedar Bluffs 20

Sterling 53, East Butler 31

Weeping Water 62, Lewiston 17

