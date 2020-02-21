Friday Night Basketball Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Norfolk Catholic 59
Howells-Dodge 63, Lutheran High Northeast 54
Lincoln Northeast 75, Norfolk 60
Adams Central 63, Kearney Catholic 51
Ainsworth 57, Cody-Kilgore 42
Alliance 73, Sidney 45
Alma 55, Arapahoe 40
Auburn 54, Johnson County Central 25
Aurora 64, Holdrege 51
BRLD 56, Pender 18
Bloomfield 68, Wausa 49
Blue Hill 63, Heartland Lutheran 38
Boone Central/Newman Grove 84, Crofton 68
Boyd County 57, Summerland 31
Boys Town 63, Lincoln Lutheran 57
Brady 49, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Bridgeport 65, Perkins County 53
Burwell 65, CWC 61
Cambridge 67, Bertrand 44
Clarkson/Leigh 45, David City 32
Conestoga 54, Weeping Water 45
Cross County 64, Friend 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Arcadia/Loup City 64 (OT)
Douglas County West 80, Tekamah-Herman 63
Dundy County-Stratton 69, Medicine Valley 51
Fairbury 54, Falls City 42
Franklin 49, Red Cloud 19
Freeman 66, Sterling 26
Garden County 63, Leyton 47
Gibbon 77, Overton 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, St. Paul 45
Heartland 54, Sandy Creek 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 33
Johnson-Brock 42, Mead 32
Kearney 80, Omaha Burke 60
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, Wynot 38
Lincoln Christian 38, Bishop Neumann 34
Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Bryan 56
Loomis 68, Maxwell 38
McCool Junction 54, Giltner 22
Milford 62, Syracuse 57
Mitchell 79, Kimball 62
Mullen 72, Wauneta-Palisade 63
Niobrara/Verdigre 51, Neligh-Oakdale 41
North Bend Central 53, Fort Calhoun 40
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Paxton 35
Ogallala 81, Gothenburg 52
Omaha Central 83, Millard North 81 (OT)
Omaha Christian Academy 72, Nebraska Christian 68
Omaha Concordia 60, Arlington 48
Omaha Nation 69, Allen 53
Omaha North 66, Lincoln High 55
Omaha South 77, Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Southeast 46
Osceola 38, High Plains Community 26
Osmond 67, Elkhorn Valley 54
Palmyra 80, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 41
Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard South 41
Papillion-LaVista South 75, Creighton Preparatory School 52
Platteview 70, Columbus 62
Plattsmouth 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Pleasanton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 51
Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 46
Randolph 47, Hartington-Newcastle 40
Schuyler 50, Raymond Central 37
Shelton 73, Silver Lake 41
Sioux City West, IA 93, South Sioux City 60
Southern 58, Pawnee City 54
Southern Valley 50, Axtell 44
Southwest 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 44 (OT)
Spalding Academy 73, St. Edward 47
St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 38
Stanton 49, Emerson-Hubbard 34
Sutherland 47, Chase County 37
Sutton 79, Superior 50
Thayer Central 59, Fillmore Central 52
Tri County 78, Lewiston 40
Wakefield 73, Homer 44
Wallace 64, Creek Valley 47
Wayne 53, Pierce 40
West Point-Beemer 41, Archbishop Bergan 40
Wisner-Pilger 67, Madison 50
Wood River 31, Kenesaw 26
Yutan 30, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 49, Norfolk 38
Bellevue West 70, Millard West 62
Elkhorn 56, Bellevue East 51
Gretna 48, Elkhorn South 38
Lincoln North Star 61, Fremont 55
Lincoln Southwest 72, Omaha Bryan 17
Millard North 56, Omaha Central 47
Millard South 72, Papillion-LaVista 51
Omaha Burke 61, Kearney 37
Omaha Marian 52, Papillion-LaVista South 50
Omaha Westside 48, Lincoln Southeast 26