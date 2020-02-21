Friday Night Basketball Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Norfolk Catholic 59

Howells-Dodge 63, Lutheran High Northeast 54

Lincoln Northeast 75, Norfolk 60

Adams Central 63, Kearney Catholic 51

Ainsworth 57, Cody-Kilgore 42

Alliance 73, Sidney 45

Alma 55, Arapahoe 40

Auburn 54, Johnson County Central 25

Aurora 64, Holdrege 51

BRLD 56, Pender 18

Bloomfield 68, Wausa 49

Blue Hill 63, Heartland Lutheran 38

Boone Central/Newman Grove 84, Crofton 68

Boyd County 57, Summerland 31

Boys Town 63, Lincoln Lutheran 57

Brady 49, Sandhills/Thedford 34

Bridgeport 65, Perkins County 53

Burwell 65, CWC 61

Cambridge 67, Bertrand 44

Clarkson/Leigh 45, David City 32

Conestoga 54, Weeping Water 45

Cross County 64, Friend 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Arcadia/Loup City 64 (OT)

Douglas County West 80, Tekamah-Herman 63

Dundy County-Stratton 69, Medicine Valley 51

Fairbury 54, Falls City 42

Franklin 49, Red Cloud 19

Freeman 66, Sterling 26

Garden County 63, Leyton 47

Gibbon 77, Overton 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, St. Paul 45

Heartland 54, Sandy Creek 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Plainview 33

Johnson-Brock 42, Mead 32

Kearney 80, Omaha Burke 60

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 75, Wynot 38

Lincoln Christian 38, Bishop Neumann 34

Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Bryan 56

Loomis 68, Maxwell 38

McCool Junction 54, Giltner 22

Milford 62, Syracuse 57

Mitchell 79, Kimball 62

Mullen 72, Wauneta-Palisade 63

Niobrara/Verdigre 51, Neligh-Oakdale 41

North Bend Central 53, Fort Calhoun 40

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Paxton 35

Ogallala 81, Gothenburg 52

Omaha Central 83, Millard North 81 (OT)

Omaha Christian Academy 72, Nebraska Christian 68

Omaha Concordia 60, Arlington 48

Omaha Nation 69, Allen 53

Omaha North 66, Lincoln High 55

Omaha South 77, Omaha Northwest 55

Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Southeast 46

Osceola 38, High Plains Community 26

Osmond 67, Elkhorn Valley 54

Palmyra 80, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 41

Papillion-LaVista 51, Millard South 41

Papillion-LaVista South 75, Creighton Preparatory School 52

Platteview 70, Columbus 62

Plattsmouth 43, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Pleasanton 53, Ansley-Litchfield 51

Potter-Dix 60, Minatare 46

Randolph 47, Hartington-Newcastle 40

Schuyler 50, Raymond Central 37

Shelton 73, Silver Lake 41

Sioux City West, IA 93, South Sioux City 60

Southern 58, Pawnee City 54

Southern Valley 50, Axtell 44

Southwest 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 44 (OT)

Spalding Academy 73, St. Edward 47

St. Mary's 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 38

Stanton 49, Emerson-Hubbard 34

Sutherland 47, Chase County 37

Sutton 79, Superior 50

Thayer Central 59, Fillmore Central 52

Tri County 78, Lewiston 40

Wakefield 73, Homer 44

Wallace 64, Creek Valley 47

Wayne 53, Pierce 40

West Point-Beemer 41, Archbishop Bergan 40

Wisner-Pilger 67, Madison 50

Wood River 31, Kenesaw 26

Yutan 30, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 49, Norfolk 38

Bellevue West 70, Millard West 62

Elkhorn 56, Bellevue East 51

Gretna 48, Elkhorn South 38

Lincoln North Star 61, Fremont 55

Lincoln Southwest 72, Omaha Bryan 17

Millard North 56, Omaha Central 47

Millard South 72, Papillion-LaVista 51

Omaha Burke 61, Kearney 37

Omaha Marian 52, Papillion-LaVista South 50

Omaha Westside 48, Lincoln Southeast 26

