Friday Night Basketball Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arcadia/Loup City 43, Burwell 31

Arthur County 37, Twin Loup 27

Axtell 44, Hi-Line 42

Battle Creek 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 31

Beatrice 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 35

Blue Hill 39, Shelton 27

Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 43

Centennial 45, Thayer Central 40

Clarkson/Leigh 28, Stanton 16

Crete 56, York 30

Edgemont, SD 56, Hay Springs 23

Elkhorn 61, Bennington 50

Fillmore Central 61, Gibbon 28

Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Fremont 68, Norfolk 35

Fullerton 60, Spalding Academy 23

Garden County 37, Creek Valley 26

Gering 55, Alliance 35

Hastings 40, Columbus 26

Kimball 50, Sutherland 32

Lawrence-Nelson 49, Silver Lake 40

Lincoln East 65, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln Southwest 51, Lincoln North Star 37

Milford 55, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Millard South 72, Millard North 52

Mitchell 45, Gordon-Rushville 42

Northwest 74, Adams Central 36

Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 27

Omaha Northwest 70, Bellevue West 48

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Omaha Westside 40, Millard West 39

Papillion-LaVista 47, Gretna 46 (OT)

Pender 64, Wisner-Pilger 50

Ralston 56, Omaha Bryan 47

Ravenna 35, Centura 32

Sidney 42, Chadron 33

South Platte 45, Bayard 34

St. Paul 51, Ord 42

Sterling 50, Lewiston 35

Tekamah-Herman 45, Howells-Dodge 37

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arcadia/Loup City 58, Burwell 56

Arlington 59, Raymond Central 34

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Douglas County West 42

Auburn 55, Falls City 40

BDS 50, McCool Junction 45

Battle Creek 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 48

Bayard 57, South Platte 34

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Northwest 57

Bennington 48, Norris 46

Bertrand 45, Arapahoe 44

Centennial 39, Thayer Central 20

Cody-Kilgore 46, Sandhills/Thedford 32

Crawford 52, Morrill 45

Elm Creek 88, Overton 30

Fort Calhoun 58, Syracuse 43

Franklin 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 48 (OT)

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28

Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 37

Garden County 54, Creek Valley 52

Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53

Hastings 52, Columbus 42

Humphrey St. Francis 76, Norfolk Catholic 49

Johnson-Brock 42, Southern 30

Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 84, Creighton 43

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 34

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62

McCook 57, Minden 32

Millard North 75, Millard South 58

Ogallala 80, Ainsworth 34

Omaha South 58, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Westside 88, Millard West 66

Papillion-LaVista 55, Gretna 52

Shelton 43, Blue Hill 25

St. Paul 50, Ord 33

Sterling 66, Lewiston 52

Wahoo 77, Platteview 54

Wallace 59, Maxwell 47

Wausa 60, Winside 21

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, January 31, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA All-Stars play to reach.  The NBA says this year's game will have a new format.  The team that wins each quarter will receive money for charity.  Scores will be reset at the start of the second and third quarters.  They'll b…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 30, 2020

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment yesterday since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna.  Vanessa Bryant wrote: “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Ko…

Husker men's basketball drops sixth game in a row

Eli Brooks scored 20 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead three players in double figures and a short-handed Michigan pulled away in the middle of the second half for a 79-68 win over Nebraska. 