Friday Night Basketball Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia/Loup City 43, Burwell 31
Arthur County 37, Twin Loup 27
Axtell 44, Hi-Line 42
Battle Creek 44, Boone Central/Newman Grove 31
Beatrice 49, Omaha Skutt Catholic 35
Blue Hill 39, Shelton 27
Broken Bow 53, Ainsworth 43
Centennial 45, Thayer Central 40
Clarkson/Leigh 28, Stanton 16
Crete 56, York 30
Edgemont, SD 56, Hay Springs 23
Elkhorn 61, Bennington 50
Fillmore Central 61, Gibbon 28
Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Fremont 68, Norfolk 35
Fullerton 60, Spalding Academy 23
Garden County 37, Creek Valley 26
Gering 55, Alliance 35
Hastings 40, Columbus 26
Kimball 50, Sutherland 32
Lawrence-Nelson 49, Silver Lake 40
Lincoln East 65, Lincoln Southeast 30
Lincoln Southwest 51, Lincoln North Star 37
Milford 55, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Millard South 72, Millard North 52
Mitchell 45, Gordon-Rushville 42
Northwest 74, Adams Central 36
Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 27
Omaha Northwest 70, Bellevue West 48
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 51, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Omaha Westside 40, Millard West 39
Papillion-LaVista 47, Gretna 46 (OT)
Pender 64, Wisner-Pilger 50
Ralston 56, Omaha Bryan 47
Ravenna 35, Centura 32
Sidney 42, Chadron 33
South Platte 45, Bayard 34
St. Paul 51, Ord 42
Sterling 50, Lewiston 35
Tekamah-Herman 45, Howells-Dodge 37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arcadia/Loup City 58, Burwell 56
Arlington 59, Raymond Central 34
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Douglas County West 42
Auburn 55, Falls City 40
BDS 50, McCool Junction 45
Battle Creek 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 48
Bayard 57, South Platte 34
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Northwest 57
Bennington 48, Norris 46
Bertrand 45, Arapahoe 44
Centennial 39, Thayer Central 20
Cody-Kilgore 46, Sandhills/Thedford 32
Crawford 52, Morrill 45
Elm Creek 88, Overton 30
Fort Calhoun 58, Syracuse 43
Franklin 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 48 (OT)
Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28
Fullerton 70, Spalding Academy 37
Garden County 54, Creek Valley 52
Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53
Hastings 52, Columbus 42
Humphrey St. Francis 76, Norfolk Catholic 49
Johnson-Brock 42, Southern 30
Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 84, Creighton 43
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Silver Lake 34
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62
McCook 57, Minden 32
Millard North 75, Millard South 58
Ogallala 80, Ainsworth 34
Omaha South 58, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Westside 88, Millard West 66
Papillion-LaVista 55, Gretna 52
Shelton 43, Blue Hill 25
St. Paul 50, Ord 33
Sterling 66, Lewiston 52
Wahoo 77, Platteview 54
Wallace 59, Maxwell 47
Wausa 60, Winside 21