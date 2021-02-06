NSAA

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 56, Sandhills/Thedford 28

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59

Arlington 56, Conestoga 46

Arthur County 59, South Platte 55

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33

Aurora 41, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Shelby/Rising City 32

Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38

Chase County 64, North Platte St. Patrick's 61

Cody-Kilgore 43, Crawford 29

Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27

Giltner 34, Dorchester 13

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Lexington 42

Grand Island Northwest 50, Schuyler 30

Gretna 54, Omaha Benson 41

Hampton 59, Exeter/Milligan 34

Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Kearney 51, Grand Island 46

Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44

Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40

Lutheran High Northeast 71, Omaha Nation 38-Heard on 106 KIX

McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45

Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71

Millard South 63, Omaha Bryan 47

Minden 56, Cozad 50

Mullen 48, South Loup 38

Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48

Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44

North Platte 53, Hastings 47

Ogallala 60, McCook 47

Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48

Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Elkhorn North 33

Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38

Osceola 57, Meridian 23

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Bellevue East 44

Parkview Christian 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42

Paxton 46, Sandhills Valley 36

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54

Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43

Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43

Seward 59, Blair 36

Sidney 66, Gering 33

Sutherland 46, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Twin Loup 56, Elba 31

Wallace 42, Maxwell 32

York 71, Holdrege 62

East Husker Tournament

Consolation

Howells/Dodge 57, Clarkson/Leigh 41

Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46

Semifinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Oakland-Craig 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend Central 54

ECNC Tournament

Consolation

Malcolm 48, Falls City 42

Semifinal

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30

Freeman 50, Mead 24

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42

Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60

LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57

St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 52

O'Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56

Semifinal

Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30-Heard on 97.5 KEXL

Wayne 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Consolation

Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46

Friend 52, Sterling 46

Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61

Mitchell 67, Gordon/Rushville 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT

Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16

Blair 51, Seward 41

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12

Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15

Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 36

Crawford 55, Cody-Kilgore 45

Dorchester 51, Giltner 20

Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59

East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26

Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27

Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53

Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37

Fort Calhoun 43, Nebraska City 36

Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69

Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18

Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29

Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7

Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23

Kearney 65, Grand Island 22

Leyton 41, Creek Valley 31

Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38

Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 31

Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 38-Heard on 106 KIX

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21

McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34

Meridian 43, Osceola 34

Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27

Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44

Minden 51, Cozad 24

Mullen 43, South Loup 29

Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16

Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28

Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36

North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT

Ogallala 49, McCook 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33

Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46

Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27

Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23

Sidney 58, Gering 52

Sioux County 51, Minatare 11

South Platte 55, Arthur County 42

Southern Valley 56, Alma 40

Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Twin Loup 49, Elba 21

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64

York 57, Holdrege 33

East Husker Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 50, Oakland-Craig 40

West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46

East Husker Tournament

Consolation

Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Championship

Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Fifth Place

Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47

Seventh Place

Winside 50, Walthill 28

Third Place

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42

Lewis Bracket

Fifth Place

Creighton 49, Plainview 44

Third Place

Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51

LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Ord 49, Ravenna 41

Wood River 47, St. Paul 31

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Consolation

Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25

Shelton 39, Franklin 38

Western Trails Conference

Semifinal

Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32

Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32

