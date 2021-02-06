BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 56, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Arapahoe 59, Brady 29
Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59
Arlington 56, Conestoga 46
Arthur County 59, South Platte 55
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33
Aurora 41, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Shelby/Rising City 32
Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38
Chase County 64, North Platte St. Patrick's 61
Cody-Kilgore 43, Crawford 29
Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27
Giltner 34, Dorchester 13
Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Lexington 42
Grand Island Northwest 50, Schuyler 30
Gretna 54, Omaha Benson 41
Hampton 59, Exeter/Milligan 34
Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Kearney 51, Grand Island 46
Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40
Lutheran High Northeast 71, Omaha Nation 38-Heard on 106 KIX
McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45
Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71
Millard South 63, Omaha Bryan 47
Minden 56, Cozad 50
Mullen 48, South Loup 38
Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48
Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44
North Platte 53, Hastings 47
Ogallala 60, McCook 47
Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Elkhorn North 33
Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38
Osceola 57, Meridian 23
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Bellevue East 44
Parkview Christian 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42
Paxton 46, Sandhills Valley 36
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54
Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43
Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43
Seward 59, Blair 36
Sidney 66, Gering 33
Sutherland 46, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Twin Loup 56, Elba 31
Wallace 42, Maxwell 32
York 71, Holdrege 62
East Husker Tournament
Consolation
Howells/Dodge 57, Clarkson/Leigh 41
Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46
Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Oakland-Craig 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend Central 54
ECNC Tournament
Consolation
Malcolm 48, Falls City 42
Semifinal
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30
Freeman 50, Mead 24
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57
St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Boone Central 64, Battle Creek 52
O'Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56
Semifinal
Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30-Heard on 97.5 KEXL
Wayne 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46
Friend 52, Sterling 46
Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61
Mitchell 67, Gordon/Rushville 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Arapahoe 58, Brady 18
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Aurora 56, Waverly 52, OT
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Blair 51, Seward 41
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12
Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15
Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 36
Crawford 55, Cody-Kilgore 45
Dorchester 51, Giltner 20
Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26
Elkhorn 41, Wahoo 27
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53
Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37
Fort Calhoun 43, Nebraska City 36
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18
Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29
Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7
Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23
Kearney 65, Grand Island 22
Leyton 41, Creek Valley 31
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38
Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 31
Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 38-Heard on 106 KIX
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21
McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34
Meridian 43, Osceola 34
Millard North 48, Elkhorn South 27
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Minden 51, Cozad 24
Mullen 43, South Loup 29
Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16
Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT
Ogallala 49, McCook 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33
Omaha Concordia 60, Plattsmouth 48
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27
Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23
Sidney 58, Gering 52
Sioux County 51, Minatare 11
South Platte 55, Arthur County 42
Southern Valley 56, Alma 40
Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Twin Loup 49, Elba 21
Wallace 62, Maxwell 33
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64
York 57, Holdrege 33
East Husker Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 50, Oakland-Craig 40
West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46
East Husker Tournament
Consolation
Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44
Lewis & Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Championship
Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 44
Fifth Place
Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47
Seventh Place
Winside 50, Walthill 28
Third Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42
Lewis Bracket
Fifth Place
Creighton 49, Plainview 44
Third Place
Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51
LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Ord 49, Ravenna 41
Wood River 47, St. Paul 31
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25
Shelton 39, Franklin 38
Western Trails Conference
Semifinal
Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32
Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32