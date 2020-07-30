Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, fired a round of 67 (-4) to take the 54-hole lead at 208 (-5).  Omaha's Andy Sajevic held the lead for most of the day, but a couple late bogeys dropped him to second, one stroke back at 209 (-4) after a round of 69 (-2).  Lincoln's Nate Vontz put himself in the record books with his third round 64 (-7).  The Creighton Bluejay poured in the birdies, rolling in seven and adding an eagle too.  The 64 ties the lowest round in Nebraska Amateur history.  Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer is at 222, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 224, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a three-day 229. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

NBA stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night.  Davis practiced yesterday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week.  The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for their …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Benches cleared last night in the first game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers since it was revealed that the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at the Dodgers’ expense.  The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-a…

Summit League suspends fall sports; UNO affected

The Summit League's Presidents Council agreed to delay the start of fall sports for member institutions until Sept. 23 based upon the recommendation from the League's Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Jabenis Catches Fire at Nebraska Amateur

It was a record-setting start for Omaha's Grant Jabenis at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, and he holds a significant lead after the first round. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Major League Baseball has already postponed a second scheduled game between Miami and Baltimore after more than a dozen Marlins players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the club to lock down in Philadelphia.  Commissioner Rob Manfred said the soonest the Marlins could…