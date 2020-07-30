Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, fired a round of 67 (-4) to take the 54-hole lead at 208 (-5). Omaha's Andy Sajevic held the lead for most of the day, but a couple late bogeys dropped him to second, one stroke back at 209 (-4) after a round of 69 (-2). Lincoln's Nate Vontz put himself in the record books with his third round 64 (-7). The Creighton Bluejay poured in the birdies, rolling in seven and adding an eagle too. The 64 ties the lowest round in Nebraska Amateur history. Fordyce’ Matthew Schaefer is at 222, Plainview’s Tucker Knaak sits at 224, and Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes is at a three-day 229.