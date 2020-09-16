Four players left after two rounds of matches at Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship

Four players are left after two rounds of matches yesterday at the tenth Nebraska Senior Match Play Championship, and some great matchups are on tap at York Country Club.
The top seed John Sajevic of Fremont will face Bennington's Steve Buroker in the first Semifinal today. The Defending Champion Ed Wyatt of Lincoln will take on two seed Kirby Smith of Omaha in the other Semifinal. Columbus’ Mike Krumland beat Gary Piercy of Bennington 3 & 2 in the Round of 16 before falling to Steve Buroker of Bennington in the Quarterfinals 3 & 1. In the President’s Bracket, Columbus’ Steve Halligan earned a first round bye before losing to Omaha’s Bob Meyer 1 up in the quarterfinals.