Four Nebraska college basketball teams in action on Wednesday

Four Cornhuskers scored 14 points each and six finished in double figures as a cast of newcomers led Nebraska to a 102-55 victory over McNeese State. Transfers Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson reached double figures in their Huskers debut. Nebraska shot 50%, scored 43 points off 27 McNeese turnovers and outscored the Cowboys 50-26 in the paint. The 102 points were the most scored under second-year coach Fred Hoiberg. One Husker men's basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19. The World-Herald confirmed it was freshman center Eduardo Andre. He was the only player not present at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Also, Derrick Walker was suspended for the first 16 games of the season because of a rules violation while he was at Tennessee in 2018-19. Nebraska will host Nevada at 1:00 Thursday.
The Nebraska-Omaha men fell to Austin Peay on Wednesday on the opening day of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Florida 72-66. Marlin Ruffin scored 20 points and Marco Smith netted ten points for the Mavericks in the loss. They are 0-1 to start the season and will play Middle Tennessee at 10:00 AM on Thursday.
The Creighton women lost at home to Drake on Wednesday 75-62. Temi Carda led three players in double figures for the Bluejays in the loss with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. They are 0-1 to start the season.
Ashley Joens scored 25 points and the No. 15 Iowa State women opened their season with a 69-43 victory over Nebraska-Omaha. Josie Filer scored ten points for the 0-1 Mavericks.