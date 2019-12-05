Four Husker offensive football players honored by Big Ten

Four Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference yesterday with all-conference recognition. 

The four offensive players to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades included junior receiver JD Spielman, junior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, junior running back Dedrick Mills, and freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.  The four offensive honorees join seven defensive players who were recognized by the conference on Tuesday, led by second-team All-Big Ten cornerback Lamar Jackson.

