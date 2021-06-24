Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans to compete in the Discus event of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this evening

Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans will compete in the Discus event of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this evening at 9:05 CDT.
In the two day event, the top three of the 24 throwers will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, July 23-August 8. Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships. He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place. Schuurmans also was a member of the United States team at the Pan American Games in 2016. He also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College and the Discus Class ‘A’ State Championship in 2006.