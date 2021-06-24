Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans to compete in the Discus event of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this evening

Former Norfolk High track & field standout Jared Schuurmans will compete in the Discus event of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon this evening at 9:05 CDT. 

In the two day event, the top three of the 24 throwers will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, July 23-August 8.  Schuurmans was the American national discus champion in 2015 and went on to place 29th in the World Championships.  He was the silver medalist at the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival and was a national finalist for the first time at the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending in seventh place.  Schuurmans also was a member of the United States team at the Pan American Games in 2016.  He also won an NAIA Discus title in 2010 while at Doane College and the Discus Class ‘A’ State Championship in 2006.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 24, 2021

Trae Young pumped in 48 points with eleven assists and the Atlanta Hawks took Game One of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals by downing the Bucks, 116-113 in Milwaukee.  Clint Capela added twelve points, grabbed 19 rebounds and converted a go-ahead put back with 29 seconds left to put Atlan…

93 Northeast Student-Athletes named Academic All-Region

93 Northeast Student-Athletes named Academic All-Region

Student-athletes at Northeast Community College excelled both in the classroom and in their respective sport this past season. Ninety-three student-athletes were named ICCAC Academic All-Region, it was announced by the ICCAC recently. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have a two-games-to-none lead in the NBA's Western Conference Finals after pulling out a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Deandre Ayton capped his 24-point, 14 rebound performance by jamming home an alleyoop pass with 0.7 seconds left.  Cameron Payne finished with…