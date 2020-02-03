Former Norfolk High standout Hagedorn leads South Dakota to victory over UNO

Former Norfolk High standout Tyler Hagedorn tossed in 27 points with seven rebounds to lead four players in double figures and Triston Simpson made two free throws with six seconds remaining to send South Dakota to an 81-80 victory over home-team Nebraska-Omaha.
KJ Robinson led four players in double figures for the Mavericks with 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss. UNO led 47-45 at halftime before being outscored 36-33 in the second half. The Mavericks drop to 12-11 overall and 5-3 in the Summit League while the Coyotes improve to 16-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference. This season, Hagedorn is averaging 19.4 points per game and seven rebounds. He is shooting 55% from the field and 57% from three-point range.