Former Norfolk High standout Bradley surpasses 1000 point mark

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs women’s basketball team erased a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, en route to a 79-72 win over the Ohio Bobcats yesterday in Fort Worth, Texas. 

The Horned Frogs improve to 8-1 on the season.  Former Norfolk High standout Jaycee Bradley scored eleven points on 4-10 shooting.  She surpassed the 1,000-point total for her career with a three-pointer in the first quarter and now has 1,007 points scored in her career between playing three seasons at South Dakota and TCU.

