Former Norfolk High standout and Northeast Hawks sophomore Moore named the ICCAC DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Former Norfolk High standout and Northeast Hawks sophomore Kyla Moore was named the ICCAC DI Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading the 14-2 Hawks to two victories last week.
Moore tied her career-high with 26 points and six steals in a 59-57 victory over North Dakota State College of Science and followed with a team-high 16 points, six assists, five steals, and five assists in a 95-54 win over the Mount Marty JV. She leads the ICCAC with 16.3 points per game and is second in three-point shooting percentage at 45%. Moore and the Hawks are back in action on Jan. 8 when they host Central Community College.