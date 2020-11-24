Former Norfolk Catholic graduate Brungardt named to 2020-21 USA Women's Bobsled National Team

Former Norfolk Catholic & Wayne State volleyball and track and field standout Nicole Brungardt received great news over the weekend, announced to the 2020-21 USA Women's Bobsled National Team. 

It's the second time that Brungardt has been selected for the elite team (2018).  She was one of seven pushers to go with three drivers selected for the ten-athlete roster that will make up USA-1, USA-2 and USA-3.  Brungardt was also named to the 2018 USA National Team and just missed qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.  The USA Women's Bobsled National Team returns to Lake Placid, New York after Thanksgiving to continue training and testing.  Brungardt was a standout volleyball and track and field athlete for the Wildcats from 2008-12 and was inducted into the Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.  In volleyball, she was a defensive specialist and played on four NCAA Tournament teams for the Wildcats.  Brungardt also competed in women's track and field for two seasons and was a four-time All-American, eight-time All-Region selection and five-time NSIC champion in sprints and jumps.  In the 2011 indoor season, Brungardt earned three All-American honors taking fifth in the long jump, fifth in the 60-meter dash and eighth in the 4 x 400 meter relay helping Wayne State to its best-ever finish at an NCAA Division II Indoor Championship, finishing 13th as a team.

