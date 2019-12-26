Former Nebraska football players honored on ESPN All-Time All-American Team

The Nebraska football team was well represented on the ESPN All-Time All-American Team that was announced today with three Husker greats and Nebraska natives receiving recognition.
Johnny Rodgers, the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, was named to the first-team as an all-purpose standout. Center Dave Rimington and guard Dean Steinkuhler, a pair of Outland and Lombardi winning offensive lineman from the 1980s, comprised two of the five spots on the second-team offensive line. The all-time team was part of ESPN's yearlong celebration of the 150th Anniversary of college football.