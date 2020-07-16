Former Husker standout wrestler plans to compete until 2024

Jordan Burroughs, the face of United States wrestling for nearly a decade, plans to compete another four years with the hope of finishing his career at the Paris Olympics in 2024. 

Burroughs, a former Nebraska Cornhusker standout, laid out his future in a statement, saying he will leave his longtime training headquarters in Lincoln, and join the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia as a resident athlete in September 2021.  Burroughs has trained under Nebraska coach Mark Manning the past 14 years.

