Former Husker Gordon wins eighth Gold Glove with Kansas City Royals

Former Husker and Lincoln Southeast grad Alex Gordon won his eighth Gold Glove award for his final season with the Kansas City Royals. 

With last night’s announcement, the outfielder is now tied with Frank White for most Gold Gloves won in Royals history.  Gordon is also the sixth player to win the award in his final MLB season.  The Lincoln native announced his retirement from professional baseball on Sept. 24, 2020.  Gordon helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015.  He hit .209 with four homers and eleven RBI this season.  Gordon is a lifetime .257 hitter averaging 13.6 homeruns and 53.5 RBI a season.

