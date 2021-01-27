Former Husker football standout Shields named to CFP selection committee

Former Husker offensive lineman Will Shields was named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee yesterday.
Shields was appointed by the CFP Management Committee, and his three-year term on the selection committee will begin this spring. Shields is the second Husker to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, as Hall of Fame Coach and former Nebraska Athletic Director Tom Osborne was on the selection committee in 2014 and 2015, the first two years of the College Football Playoff. Shields was one of five new committee members selected to replace five outgoing members. Nebraska's first scholarship player from the state of Oklahoma, Shields enjoyed an outstanding collegiate career followed by a long and successful professional career in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs.