Former Husker football coach Pelini takes defensive coordinator job at LSU

Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator. 

It's a position Pelini held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season.  Pelini's hiring was announced by coach Ed Orgeron today, when Youngstown State announced that Pelini would be leaving as its head coach.  Pelini, who formerly was the head coach at Nebraska from 2008-2014, fills the vacancy that opened when Dave Aranda left the Tigers to take over as Baylor's head coach after LSU's national championship victory over Clemson.  LSU's defense ranked third nationally the three years it was overseen by Pelini from 2005 to 2007.

