Five Nebraska wrestlers in the top five in preliminary seedings for this weekend's Big Ten Championships

Five Nebraska wrestlers were in the top five in preliminary seedings for this weekend's Big Ten Championships.
The Huskers' 197-pounder Eric Schultz earned the top seed at his weight, Liam Cronin (125) and Mikey Labriola (174) received two seeds, Chad Red (141) is fourth and Christian Lance (285) is fifth. Schultz is the first Nebraska wrestler since 2015 to earn a top seed in his weight at the Big Ten Championships. In all, the eighth-ranked Huskers received nine top-ten seeds across the ten weights. The other NU top 10s are Ridge Lovett (seventh at 149), former Norfolk High wrestler Caleb Licking (tenth at 157), Peyton Robb (seventh at 165) and Taylor Venz (sixth at 184). The meet's first session begins at 9:00 AM Saturday, with the semifinals at 6:30, at University Park, Pennsylvania. Consolation matches begin at 11:00 Sunday, with the championship matches starting at 3:00.