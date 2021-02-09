First Bowling State Championships get underway; Local Schedule for today

The first Bowling State Championships got underway yesterday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. 

Columbus’ Madison Henderson beat Wayne’s Jamie Janke 342-310 in the girls individual championship and Cole Macaluso of Fremont claimed the boys individual title.  The three-day State Bowling Championships continues today at 9:00 AM with boys team competition.  In the boys bracket, Fremont tangles with Lexington, Wayne faces Millard North, Seward battles Bellevue West, and Columbus takes on Lincoln Pius X.  In the girls bracket on Wednesday, Wayne plays Bellevue West, Lexington meets Millard West, Papillion La Vista South battles Lincoln Pius X, and Seward faces Columbus.  Elsewhere on today’s local schedule, in basketball, in games that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, the Lutheran High Northeast girls & boys visit Creighton starting with the girls game at 6:00.  Pregame coverage at approximately 5:40.  In other contests, the Norfolk Catholic boys are on the road in West Point to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:45, the Creighton men visit Washington D.C. to play Georgetown at 8:00, and the Northeast Hawks volleyball team goes to Iowa Falls to play Ellsworth at 7:00.

