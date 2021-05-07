Fennessy puts on a show at 20th annual Norfolk Catholic Track & Field Invite

The Norfolk Catholic track & field squad held their 20th annual invitational yesterday.
In the girls’ competition, Pierce was the champion with 131 points, O’Neill was second at 123, and the Lady Knights took third place with 119 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Mary Fennessy won the Discus & Shot Put breaking the school records in the process. She threw the Discus 138’0 which eclipsed the previous mark of 134’0 and also set the meet record. Fennessy recorded a mark of 44’1.50 in the Shot Put which bested the previous school record of 43’9. The Pierce girls 4X400 relay team also set a new meet record in 4:11.1. In the boys’ standings, Pierce was the champion with 165 points while the Knights totaled 129 to finish second. Champions for Norfolk Catholic on the day included Fennessy (Discus & Shot Put); Channatee Robles (HJ); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Ben Hammond (3200); & Kade Pieper (Shot Put).