Fall athletics postponed to spring at NECC due to COVID-19 and all winter sports competition to begin in January

The fall athletics season has been postponed to spring at Northeast Community College due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. This includes men's and women's basketball.
Although the upcoming fall athletics season has been delayed at many of the nation’s community and junior colleges, limited practices will still be allowed beginning in August under strict guidelines. The guidance comes after the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) adjusted its plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following a vote by the NJCAA Board of Regents on Monday, a majority of the fall competition will be moved to the spring semester. The most recent NJCAA plan of action shifts all close-contact fall championship sports to the spring semester. At Northeast, this includes men's and women's soccer and volleyball. Athletic Director Kurt Kohler said student-athletes will continue to receive any scholarship that has been awarded to them as long as they stay enrolled full-time at Northeast or unless an NJCAA release is requested. The student-athletes will remain in good standing with their team regardless of the decision about participating this fall. In addition, each team at Northeast will be permitted to participate in individual and small group (pods) skill development, strength training and conditioning workouts for a maximum of 60 consecutive calendar days.