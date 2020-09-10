Elkhorn Valley's Ollendick is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Braedyn Ollendick of the 2-0 Elkhorn Valley football team.
Last Friday, in a 46-34 road win at North Central, he was 17-32 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 144 yards off 32 carries and three more TDs. In two games total, Ollendick has thrown for 440 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 264 yards and five scores. He was nominated by Coach Brandon Black. Congratulations to Braedyn Ollendick of the Elkhorn Valley football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.