Elkhorn Valley's Ollendick is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Braedyn Ollendick of the 2-0 Elkhorn Valley football team. 

Last Friday, in a 46-34 road win at North Central, he was 17-32 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 144 yards off 32 carries and three more TDs.  In two games total, Ollendick has thrown for 440 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 264 yards and five scores.  He was nominated by Coach Brandon Black.  Congratulations to Braedyn Ollendick of the Elkhorn Valley football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 10, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 10, 2020

Kyle Lowry contributed 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 53 minutes as the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics, 125-122 in double-overtime.  Norman Powell finished with 23 points off the bench to help the Defending Champs force a Game Seven in the NBA's Eastern Conference…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoy a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals after beating the Houston Rockets for the second straight game.  LeBron James now has the most wins in playoff history with 162 after scoring 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four blocked shots in a 112-1…

Norfolk Catholic football slips in Class 'C-2' rankings

Norfolk Catholic football slips in Class 'C-2' rankings

The Norfolk Catholic football team is 1-1 on the year after falling on the road to seventh ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann of Wahoo last Friday 35-26.  Knights’ quarterback Cayden Cunningham was 13-26 through the air for 183 yards and a touchdown while also running for a s…