Elkhorn Valley's Bennett is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to 113 pound Class 'D' State Champion Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team. 

Bennett wrapped up his wrestling career this past week at the State Championships in Omaha by becoming the Class ‘D’ State Champion at 113 pounds.  He earned two victories via pin and two decisions.  Bennett concludes his season with a record of 47-0.  He was a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist.  Bennett got fourth place in 2019, and was the champion in 2020 and 2021.  Bennett, who finishes with a career record of 152-27, was nominated by Coach Joey Tegeler.  Congratulations to Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89.  Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games.  Twenty of those victories have come by double figures.  Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, M…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Despite a strong-hitting performance by Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) and Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.), the Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t stop No. 8 Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday night, falling in three sets, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. 