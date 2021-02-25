Elkhorn Valley's Bennett is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to 113 pound Class 'D' State Champion Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team.
Bennett wrapped up his wrestling career this past week at the State Championships in Omaha by becoming the Class ‘D’ State Champion at 113 pounds. He earned two victories via pin and two decisions. Bennett concludes his season with a record of 47-0. He was a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist. Bennett got fourth place in 2019, and was the champion in 2020 and 2021. Bennett, who finishes with a career record of 152-27, was nominated by Coach Joey Tegeler. Congratulations to Hunter Bennett of the Elkhorn Valley wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.