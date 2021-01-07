Elgin Public/Pope John's Wright is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team.
In the last six days, he contributed to a 2-1 week for the Wolfpack. Last Thursday, Wright had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-50 victory over Riverside. Last Saturday, he had eleven points, ten boards, and three steals in a 35-31 loss to Bloomfield. Last Tuesday, in a 53-51 win over Spalding Academy, Wright had 20 points, a school record 23 rebounds, six blocked shots, three steals, and the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left. This year, Wright is averaging 14.4 points per game off 56% shooting and 11.5 rebounds. He was nominated by Coach Michael Becker. Congratulations to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.