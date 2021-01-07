Elgin Public/Pope John's Wright is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team. 

In the last six days, he contributed to a 2-1 week for the Wolfpack.  Last Thursday, Wright had 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 52-50 victory over Riverside.  Last Saturday, he had eleven points, ten boards, and three steals in a 35-31 loss to Bloomfield.  Last Tuesday, in a 53-51 win over Spalding Academy, Wright had 20 points, a school record 23 rebounds, six blocked shots, three steals, and the game-winning shot with 1.1 seconds left.  This year, Wright is averaging 14.4 points per game off 56% shooting and 11.5 rebounds.  He was nominated by Coach Michael Becker.  Congratulations to Colton Wright of the Elgin Public/Pope John boys basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Creighton men's basketball routs Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal became the second NBA player to post a 60-point performance, but it didn’t stop the Philadelphia 76ers from improving to 7-1.  Joel Embiid scored 38 points as the Sixers downed the Wizards, 141-136.  Seth Curry hit six straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with …

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Move over running backs, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith has emerged as the best player in college football.  Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in 29 seasons last night, breaking the monopoly quarterbacks have had on college football’s most prestigious award …