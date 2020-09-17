Elgin Public/Pope John's Wemhoff is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Wemhoff of the 2-1 Elgin Public/Pope John football team.
Last Friday, in a 46-31 road win at High Plains Community, he ran for 307 yards on 26 carries which averages out to 11.8 yards per carry. While setting the school record, he accounted for five touchdowns and five two-point conversions for a total of 40 points, which is another Wolfpack record. Defensively, Wemhoff was also in on 16 tackles. In three games total, he has run for 473 yards and has 35 tackles. He was nominated by Coach Randy Eisenhauer. Congratulations to Jackson Wemhoff of the Elgin Public/Pope John football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.