Elgin Public/Pope John's Wemhoff is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jackson Wemhoff of the 2-1 Elgin Public/Pope John football team. 

Last Friday, in a 46-31 road win at High Plains Community, he ran for 307 yards on 26 carries which averages out to 11.8 yards per carry.  While setting the school record, he accounted for five touchdowns and five two-point conversions for a total of 40 points, which is another Wolfpack record.  Defensively, Wemhoff was also in on 16 tackles.  In three games total, he has run for 473 yards and has 35 tackles.  He was nominated by Coach Randy Eisenhauer.  Congratulations to Jackson Wemhoff of the Elgin Public/Pope John football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, September 17, 2020

LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.  James was revealed yesterday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.  He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, …

Big Ten to play football starting the weekend of October 24

Big Ten to play football starting the weekend of October 24

The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.  Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to the spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course and said today that it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weeken…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA’s Western Conference finals by storming back from a 3-1 deficit for the second straight series.  They trailed by two points before allowing just 33 points in the second half of a 104-89 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.  Jamal Murray poured in…