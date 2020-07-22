Division I football in trouble for 2020?

Dozens of Division I football teams are scrambling to find opponents after several conferences canceled their seasons or axed nonconference games in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
377 Division I games have been canceled or postponed so far. According to Associated Press research, 114 Football Bowl Subdivision games are off. That number is 317 for the Football Championship Subdivision. Included in those numbers are 54 matchups between FBS and FCS teams. The Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League, Patriot League, MEAC and SWAC have canceled or postponed their seasons. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled nonconference games. The NCAA is allowing its members to play as independents this season. A total of 315 Division II games are off. How much, if any, college football is played is unknown. Canceled games could be crushing for some athletic programs. A team can go on the road and play a Power Five conference team and earn $1 million to $2 million.