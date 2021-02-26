District basketball games highlight local schedule

Checking out the local schedule for today, in basketball, the Norfolk High boys host Lincoln High in an A-2 District opening round game at 5:00.
Girls district finals for the right to the State Tournament are played this evening. Regarding Northeast Nebraska teams, in Class ‘C-1’ at 7:00, Winnebago is at Malcolm, Columbus Scotus takes on Broken Bow at Grand Island Northwest, O’Neill faces Syracuse at Hastings College, and West Point-Beemer is at North Bend Central at 6:00. In Class ‘C-2’, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in West Point to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Clarkson/Leigh plays Bridgeport at Lexington at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 7:15. In other Class ‘C-2’ 7:00 games, Crofton takes on Freeman at Columbus High School, Ponca meets Cross County at Logan View High School in Hooper, and BRLD faces North Central at Battle Creek. In Class ‘D-1’, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Summerland at 7:00 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tangles with Meridian at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 6:30. In Class ‘D-2’, Humphrey St. Francis battles Garden County at Axtell at 7:00, Wynot goes head to head with Sioux County at Valentine at 6:00, and Chambers/Wheeler Central takes on Sumner-Eddyville/Miller at Ord at 6:00. Elsewhere, the Nebraska-Omaha women & men visit the University of Denver starting with the women’s game at 2:00 followed by the men’s contest at 5:00, the Creighton baseball team goes to Nashville, Tennessee to play Lipscomb at 4:30, and the Nebraska-Omaha baseball squad visits Columbia to play the University of Missouri at 3:00.