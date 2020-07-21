Day one of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship in the books

Kearney Country Club is hosting the second day of the three-day Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship today.
Wahoo’s Lauren Thiele won the qualifier after shooting a 72. She won by two strokes. Snyder’s Hannah Hunke carded an 81, Beemer’s Lacie Fox shot 83, Norfolk’s Allison Temple put up an 87, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich shot 91. In the Round of 16 in the Championship Bracket, Hunke won her match 2 & 1 over Shelly Liddick of Bellevue and will face Sydney Taake of Papillion in the quarterfinals today. In the Founders Bracket, Fox beat Ulrich 7 & 6 and Temple lost to Brandi Lemek of Doniphan 4 & 2. Fox will battle Elly Speece of La Vista today in the quarterfinals.