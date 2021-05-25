Day one of State Golf Championships are in the books

The Boys State Golf Championships got underway Tuesday at various sites.
In the Class ‘A’ Championship at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Pius X has the clubhouse lead at 285. They have a five stroke advantage on Omaha Creighton Prep’s 290. OCP’s Jacob Boor has a two-stroke lead over three golfers with a 68. Norfolk’s Isaac Heimes is tied for eighth place at 74 and teammate Carson Klein shot an opening day 84. Columbus’ Brock Kuhlman is tied for tenth place at 75. In Class ‘B’ at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Mount Michael Benedictine has the team lead at 325. They have an eight stroke advantage. Pierce is in tenth place after carding an opening day 353. Mount Michael Benedictine’s Luke Gutschewski has a three-stroke lead with a 71. Pierce’ Hunter Raabe is tied for ninth with a 79. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Kearney Country Club, Columbus Scotus has the clubhouse lead at 335. They have a six stroke advantage. Hartington Cedar Catholic is eighth with a 362, Battle Creek shot a 386, Oakland/Craig carded a 388, and West Holt put up a 393. Wisner/Pilger’s Rockney Peck is the leader at 72. He has a two-stroke lead. Columbus Scotus’ Nick Fleming shot a 79 and is in seventh place while Nolan Freming is tied for eighth with an 80. In Class ‘D’ at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick’s has the team lead at 329. They have a twelve stroke advantage on Elm Creek’s 341. Burwell is third at 354, Creighton is in sixth place with a 373, Hartington/Newcastle shot 402, and Randolph put up a 418. Brendon Walker of Mullen has a four-stroke lead with a 70. Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus is tied for fifth place at 80, Humphrey St. Francis’ Jack Lubischer carded an 81 and is tied for seventh, and Plainview’ Riley Kaup, Burwell’s Barak Birch, and Creighton’s Gage Burns are all tied for ninth place with an 82. 71 golfers from the Northeast Nebraska area are in competition. The Championships conclude Wednesday resuming at 9:00 AM.