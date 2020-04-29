OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton forward Damien Jefferson has declared for the NBA draft.
He becomes the third player for the Bluejays to explore the possibility of turning professional. He has the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility after going through the evaluation process by league executives.
He started 29 games in his junior season and averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He shot 59.9 percent in Big East games to rank fourth in the conference.
Teammates Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney also declared. Alexander has said he intends to remain in the draft, while Mahoney is undecided.