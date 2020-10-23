Cross Country State Championships highlight local schedule for Friday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High football team visits Buell Stadium in Omaha to play Millard North at 4:00 in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ playoffs.
In another Class ‘A’ playoff contest, Columbus entertains Papillion La Vista at 3:00. Elsewhere, in a regular season game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is at Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:20. The State Cross Country Championships are held at Kearney Country Club. Class ‘D’ girls hold their race at 12:30, Class ‘D’ boys at 1:00, Class ‘C’ girls compete at 2:00, Class ‘C’ boys at 2:30, Class ‘B’ girls run at 3:00, Class ‘B’ boys at 3:30, Class ‘A’ girls compete at 5:00, and Class ‘A’ boys at 5:30. The Norfolk Panther boys will be represented as a team in the Class ‘A’ race by Isaac Ochoa, Daniel Yowell, Cole Uzzell, Tristan Kittelson, Carson Means, Wyatt Mead, Trevor Eisenbraun, & Billy Reynolds. The Lady Panthers will showcase Rachel Mortimer & Esther Protzman. Norfolk Catholic will have both their boys & girls teams in the Class ‘D’ competitions. Ben Hammond, Dalton Brunsing, Dominic Liess, Wyatt Ash, Travis Kalous, Jordan Aschoff, Charli Fischer, C.C. Kahn, & Emily Faltys will represent the school.