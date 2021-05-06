Crofton's Arens is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team. 

At last Thursday’s Norfolk Track & Field Classic, she won the 1600 in a personal record time of 5:18.32 and the 3200 in a Classic record time of 11:26.83.  Arens was awarded the Female Most Outstanding Performer.  She then competed at the Mid State Conference Meet on Saturday, where she anchored the 4X800 team to a sixth place finish.  Then on Monday, Arens won the 1600 & 3200 at the Laurel/Concord/Coleridge Invite.  She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr.  Congratulations to Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls track & field team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

