Crofton's Arens is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Class ‘D’ State Champion Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls cross country team.
She finished the season undefeated and was crowned the Class ‘D’ State Champion last Friday at Kearney Country Club in a time of 19:06.6. It was a time will ahead of the second place finisher by just less than 43 seconds. Arens’ time would have also won the Class ‘C’ race and would have placed second in Class ‘B’. She was nominated by Coach Mickey Doerr. Congratulations to Class ‘D’ State Champion Jordyn Arens of the Crofton girls cross country team, she is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.