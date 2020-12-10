Crofton/Bloomfield's Poppe is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team.
Last Saturday, at the Creighton Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins including a victory over the second ranked wrestler in Class ‘D’. Then on Tuesday night, Poppe recorded two more victories in a triangular with Pierce and Bon Homme, South Dakota. So far, Poppe is 7-0 on the season with six pins. Five pins have occurred in the first period. He was nominated by Coach Caden Alexander. Congratulations to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.