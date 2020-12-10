Crofton/Bloomfield's Poppe is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team. 

Last Saturday, at the Creighton Invitational, he went 5-0 with five pins including a victory over the second ranked wrestler in Class ‘D’.  Then on Tuesday night, Poppe recorded two more victories in a triangular with Pierce and Bon Homme, South Dakota.  So far, Poppe is 7-0 on the season with six pins.  Five pins have occurred in the first period.  He was nominated by Coach Caden Alexander.  Congratulations to William Poppe of the Crofton/Bloomfield wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 10, 2020

Norfolk High swim teams split dual with Fremont

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Wayne State baseball adds to recruiting class

