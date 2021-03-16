Creighton's Zegawoski honored by the Associated Press for the second season in a row

Creighton guard Marcus Zegawoski has been named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press for the second season in a row.
A junior guard from Massachusetts, Zegarowski has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while helping Creighton to a runner-up finish in the BIG EAST Conference Tournament as well as in the regular-season. Earlier today, the First Team All-BIG EAST choice was named an All-District choice by both the USBWA and the NABC. Ranked 19th nationally, 20-8 Creighton begins NCAA Tournament play on Saturday with a 2:30 game versus Big West champion 22-4 UC Santa Barbara in a game that will air on truTV.