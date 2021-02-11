Creighton's Zegarowski receives honor

Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski is one of 30 players named by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on its Midseason Team for Naismith Men's Player of the Year.
This year's list features representation from 25 different schools across ten conferences. The list will be cut to ten semifinalists on March 4 and again to four finalists on March 16. A point guard from Massachussets, Zegarowski averages 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and four rebounds per game this season and has helped 19th ranked Creighton to a 15-5 overall record. He ranks fourth in three-pointers per game and fifth in assists per game in the BIG EAST. The recognition is the latest of many honors received by Zegarowski as a Bluejay. He was named a Preseason First Team All-American by Blue Ribbon CBB Yearbook, Basketball Times and Stadium, and also voted by league coaches as the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year. Zegarowski is also one of ten men on the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Watch List and is also a candidate for the John R. Wooden Award.