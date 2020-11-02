Creighton's Zegarowski named to watch list for Bob Cousy Point Guard of Year Award

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball.  A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.  Being named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List is the latest accolade for Zegarowski, who was named BIG EAST Player of the Year last Wednesday.  The Massachusetts native, averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20. 

Tags

In other news

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with at 8-2 after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns.  Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 y…