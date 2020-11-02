Creighton's Zegarowski named to watch list for Bob Cousy Point Guard of Year Award

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Being named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List is the latest accolade for Zegarowski, who was named BIG EAST Player of the Year last Wednesday. The Massachusetts native, averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20.