Creighton's Zegarowski named to John R. Wooden Award Watch List

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award.
Being named a Wooden Award candidate is the latest accolade for Zegarowski. The Massachusetts native already has been named the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, Basketball Times, Associated Press and CBS Sports. Zegarowski is also on the Naismith Trophy, NABC Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch Lists this winter. He looks to build on his 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20 and opened the with twelve points and six assists on Sunday vs. North Dakota State. Zegarowski was named an All-American by NBC Sports, Stadium and the Associated Press after last season, when he helped Creighton to a share of the BIG EAST regular-season title and a number seven ranking in the final Associated Press poll.