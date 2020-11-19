Creighton's Zegarowski named as candidate for Naismith Trophy

Creighton men's basketball junior Marcus Zegarowski has been named one of 50 preseason candidates for the Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.
Zegarowski is the first Creighton player to be selected to the Naismith Trophy Watch List in the preseason since Marcus Foster prior to the 2017-18 season. Being named a Naismith Trophy candidate is the latest accolade for the Massachusetts native. He looks to build on his 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20. Zegarowski ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists per game (5.1), third in three-point percentage (.424), sixth in points per game (16.1), and sixth in minutes per game (34.6). He was named an All-American by NBC Sports, Stadium and the Associated Press last season, and already has been named the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year. They Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four on April 4. Zegarowski and the Bluejays will open the season on November 25 with a game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against South Dakota State as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.