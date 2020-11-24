Creighton's Zegarowski honored once again

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced yesterday that Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski is on the preseason watch list for the 2021 NABC Division I Player of the Year.
Being named a NABC Player of the Year candidate is the latest accolade for Zegarowski as the Massachusetts native looks forward to 2020-21. He already has been named the Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year and a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, Basketball Times, Associated Press and CBS Sports. Zegarowski is also on the Naismith Trophy and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Watch Lists this winter. He looks to build on his 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20. Zegarowski was named an All-American by NBC Sports, Stadium and the Associated Press after last season, when he helped Creighton to a share of the BIG EAST regular-season title and a seven ranking in the final Associated Press poll.