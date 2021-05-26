Creighton's Tebrake & Roden honored by the BIG EAST

Creighton sophomore Dylan Tebrake was named the BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year, while Alan Roden claimed BIG EAST Freshman of the Year as the All-BIG EAST teams were announced today. 

Tebrake and Roden were two of three unanimous selections to the All-BIG EAST First Team, while seniors Ryan Mantle and Parker Upton, as well as sophomores Andrew Meggs and Paul Bergstrom earned All-BIG EAST Second Team honors.  Claiming the Bluejays' second consecutive BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year since 2014, Tebrake finished the regular season 8-0 with a 2.67 ERA over 67.1 innings.  Creighton's first BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Roden led the team with a .381 average over 36 games.  He led Creighton with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 46 RBI and a .701 slugging percentage.  The Bluejays open the BIG EAST Tournament on Thursday at 1:30 as the two-seed against third-seeded Seton Hall.

