Creighton's Mitchell is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to John Mitchell of the Creighton boys basketball team.
In the last week, he has averaged 37.7 points per game. Last Friday, in a 54-53 home win over Crofton, Mitchell had 40 points, four rebounds, three steals, and the game winning shot with two seconds remaining. On Saturday, he had 43 points, seven boards, and two steals in a 76-62 home victory over Niobrara/Verdigre. On Monday, Mitchell added 30 points, five rebounds, and two more steals to his week in a 58-55 road win at Elgin Public/Pope John. He is averaging 30.6 point per contest and 5.1 rebounds per game. Mitchell was nominated by Coach Ryon Nilson. Congratulations to John Mitchell of the Creighton basketball team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.