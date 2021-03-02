Creighton's McDermott apologizes for language

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has apologized for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”  McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in.  I need everybody to stay on the plantation.  I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.” McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake.” Creighton has a racially diverse roster that includes several Black players.

