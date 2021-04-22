Creighton's Brockhaus is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Braxton Brockhaus of the Creighton boys golf team. 

At last Saturday’s Plainview Invitational, he won medalist honors with an even par 72 and then claimed medalist honors yesterday at the Summerland Quadrangular with a 37.  Brockhaus has won all four events Creighton has taken place in this season thus far.  He was nominated by Coach Chase Maier.  Congratulations to Braxton Brockhaus of the Creighton boys golf team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

