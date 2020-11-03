Creighton's Ballock on Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List

Creighton’s Mitch Ballock was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
The honor in its seventh year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. A senior from Kansas, Ballock is one of the nation's best three-point shooters. Last year he ranked eleventh nationally in three-point percentage (43.5%) and 19th in three-pointers made (93). Ballock led the BIG EAST in minutes per game (35.9) and was second in three-point percentage (43.5%). Last Wednesday, Ballock was named a Preseason Second Team All-BIG EAST selection. Yesterday, Ballock's Creighton teammate Marcus Zegarowski was named one of 20 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. In other Creighton men’s basketball news, the home-opener will take place December 1 when the Bluejays host Nebraska-Omaha. It'll be the 44th all-time regular-season meeting between the schools, but first in the regular-season since November 30, 1995. Creighton leads the all-time series 40-3, with Omaha's last win in the series coming on Dec. 11, 1982.