Creighton's Agnew & Witt nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Creighton women's basketball’s Jaylyn Agnew and Bluejay volleyball’s Brittany Witt were announced as two of seven athletes from the BIG EAST conference nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award today.
Currently playing for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, Agnew 2019-20 season was highlighted by claiming the 2020 BIG EAST Player of the Year, being selected as an Associated Press All-American, a spot on the DI-AAA Scholar Athlete Team, being Creighton's first WNBA selection, collecting the NCAA statistical championship for free-throw shooting and setting the school record for points in a single game at 42 against Georgetown on March 1. Witt's senior season featured an equally impressive list of accomplishments. The highlights included being named an AVCA All-American for the second time in her career, earning AVCA All-East Region First Team, 2019 All-BIG EAST Tournament Team, 2019 Libero of the Year (also the second in her career), 2019 All-BIG EAST First Team and 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-American. A record 605 female college athletes were nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.