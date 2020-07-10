Creighton women's basketball's Agnew to pursue career in Russia

Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew will continue on her basketball path to walk in the footsteps of greatness as the Kansas native agreed to a contract with Spartak Vidnoye Moscow Region. 

Agnew will play in Vidnoye, Moscow on the same team that once saw all-time greats like Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, Becky Hammon and Diana Taurasi play.  While the season typically begins in late September and runs until early March, the 2020-21 season could be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Having recently traveled to Florida to play the WNBA season for the Atlanta Dream, Agnew will travel to Moscow following the conclusion of the Dream's shortened 2020 campaign.

