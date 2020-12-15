Creighton women's basketball tops Nebraska in battle of in-state foes

Creighton knocked down ten first-half three-pointers and Nebraska was never able to recover, as the Bluejay women's basketball team beat the Huskers 78-62 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha last night.
Creighton’s Temi Carda had 18 points with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Teammate Tatum Rembao added 18 points with four rebounds and four assists and Rachael Saunders contributed 13 points, eight boards, and two steals. Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 18 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Kate Cain added 15 points and five boards while Annika Stewart added ten points and six rebounds in the loss. The Bluejays led at halftime 42-21. They improve to 2-3 overall while Nebraska falls to 3-1.