Creighton women's basketball predicted to finish fifth in BIG EAST Preseason Poll

During the 2020-21 BIG EAST women's basketball media day, Creighton was picked to finish fifth by the eleven conference coaches. 

The Bluejays finished the 2019-20 season in a five-way tie for third place at 11-7 and were expected to reach the NCAA Tournament before it was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The 2020-21 season marks the return of national powerhouse UConn, the eleven-time national champion.  They are the unanimous favorite to win the BIG EAST in 2020-21.  Creighton will be without two of its top three scorers from last season.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has canceled its scheduled game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst had tested positive for COVID-19.