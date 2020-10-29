Creighton women's basketball predicted to finish fifth in BIG EAST Preseason Poll

During the 2020-21 BIG EAST women's basketball media day, Creighton was picked to finish fifth by the eleven conference coaches.
The Bluejays finished the 2019-20 season in a five-way tie for third place at 11-7 and were expected to reach the NCAA Tournament before it was wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season marks the return of national powerhouse UConn, the eleven-time national champion. They are the unanimous favorite to win the BIG EAST in 2020-21. Creighton will be without two of its top three scorers from last season.